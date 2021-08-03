FORMER UPND MP LIKENS HH TO HITLER

Lusaka ~ Tue, 3 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

FORMER Mbabala member of Parliament Ephraim Belemu says UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema is a dictator who should not be entrusted with reigns of power.

Speaking during a Patriotic Front (PF) virtual rally, Mr Belemu narrated the abuse he encountered under the leadership of HH, and warned that the opposition leader would stop at nothing to stay in power if elected.

He advised the electorate to consider how much development has been attained by President Edgar Lungu and the Patriotic Front (PF) government, and said there was no need to change governments.

He likened HH to German dictator Adolf Hitler, who was blaming everyone else for challenges faced, except himself.

Mr Belemu said HH has an agenda to isolate Southern Province from the rest of the country, and that the rest of Zambia would suffer under his governance, if he took over power.