HH PROMISES TO REBUILD ECONOMY IF HE WINS

Lusaka ~ Tue, 3 Aug 2021

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has promised to rebuild the country’s economy if elected in next week’s general election.

Mr Hichilema said UPND will also ensure that Zambians freely express themselves on matters concerning the governance of the country.

“August 12 is a very important day in the history of Zambia because citizens will decide to better their lives,” Mr Hichilema said during a virtual address on Sunday.

Mr Hichilema also promised to look after the weak in society if he wins the election.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail