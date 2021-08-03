LAZ CALLS FOR END TO POLITICAL VIOLENCE

Lusaka ~ Tue, 3 Aug 2021

The Law Association of Zambia has strongly condemned the killing of two PF supporters in Kanyama compound.

LAZ president Abyudi Shonga says political violence should come to an end.

“The loss of life in the contest for political power is most regrettable and totally unacceptable in a democratic nation. LAZ encourages the police to work tirelessly to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book,” Shonga said.

“The continued incidents of violence are a blemish on the country’s reputation as a peaceful nation, and are undesirable. What exacerbates the tragedy is that the leaders of the major political parties have appended their signatures to multiple peace agreements.”

He said it is time political parties took responsibility of their members’ actions and acted to give effect to pledges to uphold peace.

“LAZ expects all political parties to not only publicly speak out against political violence, but to continually ensure that the environment in the country is conducive for all eligible voters to vote for their preferred candidates on 12 August 2021. LAZ calls for an end to Political violence,” Shonga said.