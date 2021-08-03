LET’S AVOID SPECULATIONS, JUST GO OUT AND VOTE, THAT’S THE ONLY WAY TO BEAT RIGGING

By Chilufya Tayali

It’s common around this time for people to spread all sorts of rumours and speculations about vote rigging, especially on pre-marked ballot papers. But as one who has participated in election activities, I will bet you that, there is nothing like pre-marked ballot papers.

Stop wasting your time following trucks or planes in search of pre-marked ballots, because they are just not there.

The key is to have many people turn up to vote for a particular candidate then monitor the counting, recording of figures on the necessary documents and transmission of those figures.

Don’t risk yourself being arrested for tempering or causing trouble anywhere or calculating falsehoods on social media.

JUST GO AND VOTE!