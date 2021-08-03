WOMAN SEEKS TO WITHDRAW CASE WHERE SHE SUED HER EX-LOVER WHO THREATENED TO GRAB HOUSE AND CAR HE BOUGHT FOR HER

Lusaka ~ Tue, 3 Aug 2021

A Lusaka woman who sued Ministry of Finance, controller of internal audit Nobert Chibwe Mulonda has applied for permission from the Lusaka High Court to withdraw thhe case against her ex-lover.

In this case, Stella Namwila dragged Mulonda to court after he threatened to grab a house and a motor vehicle which he bought for her during their relationship following a breakup.

Namwila also sought an injunction to stop Mulonda from grabbing the property and vehicle which he gifted her as a girlfriend.

The property is Subdivision No. A1173 of subdivision L of stand number 34872 situated at Northgate Gardens SOS, Lusaka and a Toyota Corolla Axio registration number AIC 6144ZM.

Namwila submitted that the deed of gift dated September 7, 2020 executed by Mulonda in her favour for life is irrevocable and any purported acts by him to revoke the same is null and void.

However, Namwila has applied to withdraw the matter against Mulonda so as to settle the case outside court.