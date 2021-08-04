3 MORE KANYAMA MURDER SUSPECTS ARRESTED

Lusaka ~ Wed, 4 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Lusaka have arrested three more suspects in connection with the murder of two people of Kanyama, bringing to seven the total number of people nabbed for the same offence which happened last Friday.

Zambia Police service Spokesperson Esther Katongo has identified the new suspects as Patheu Njekwa, Reuben Nalikena and Mwendabai Namushi, all of Kanyama Compound.

She says the trio has been jointly charged with the other four earlier arrested for murder and they will appear in court soon.

“Two other suspects (names withheld) who were apprehended in the early hours of today are in police custody awaiting identification. Investigations in the matter have continued,” she said.

In a related development, security personnel have surrendered to police a man identified as Victor Kamizhi, whom they found with an assortment of offensive materials such as catapults, military attire, he was picked up yesterday.

He was arrested yesterday around 11:00 hours by military personnel who handed him over to police in Kanyama where he is detained in police custody.

Mrs. Katongo explained that military personnel were patrolling around Mbasela area in Kanyama when they spotted a male person putting on military bottom attire and upon spotting the soldiers, he ran into a building in which they found the said weapons.

“Police in Lusaka have charged and arrested a male adult identified as Victor Kamizhi aged 23 who is alleged to have been found in possession of four (04) machetes, five (05) wooden sticks, one (01) knife, one (01) binocular, one (01) axe, one (01) walk talk radio, two (02) catapults, one (01) spiderman face mask, one (01) gas mask, one (01) baseball burt, and one (01) bottom military attire,” she said.

A docket has been opened.