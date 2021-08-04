BASHI MAINI IN K12M BONANZA AS GOVT RELEASES FUNDS FOR MOPANI EMPLOYEES



Ndola ~ Wed, 4 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu’s Government has with immediate effect released over 12 Million Kwacha to pay miners at Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) on the Copperbelt Province, their terminal benefits.

Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe disclosed the development in an interview that people on the Copperbelt were extremely excited.

Mr. Nundwe said the people of the Copperbelt believed in the true and profound leadership of His Excellency, the Republican President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

The Copperbelt Provincial PS stated that President Lungu’s gesture was of high significance, coupled with civil servants debt swarp.

Recently, President Lungu said when he addressed miners at Mopani Copper Mine in Kitwe that unions should quickly submit the total amount needed to pay workers so that funds could be released.

President Lungu said the miners would be paid for all the years they worked for Glencore Limited so that they start on a newer page, assuring them that the monies to pay them are already in place.

President Lungu said there was already a precedent that was used at Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) in Chingola which should also be used at Mopani.

The Head of State said the miners at Mopani Copper Mines should be treated the same way as their counterparts at KCM.

“We are going to sit down with our colleagues the unions and management so that we source for money to pay you our people as soon as possible,” he said.

President Lungu also assured the miners of the land which was on western side of the South Ore Body (SOB) that it would be given to them so that they can build houses.

The President said since the board had already made a decision to give land to employees, management and the local authorities should plan and allocate pieces of land to the employees.

President Lungu was responding to concerns by Mine Workers Union of Zambia president Joseph Chewe that miners at Mopani in Kitwe and Mufulira waited for their money for too long and that President Lungu should intervene.

The other issue that the MUZ president raised was the outstanding loans with Stanbic bank which President Lungu said he would discuss with the Bank of Zambia.

Mr. Chewe also called for the abolishment of contracts in the mining sector so that employees can be engaged on a permanent basis.

He said President Lungu’s decision to allow Zambians to operate the mines will live on for many generations to come.