CHIPATA BOY COMMITS SUICIDE AFTER MOTHER ADVISED HIM NOT TO STEAL FROM THE HOUSE

Chipata ~ Wed, 4 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 16-year-old boy of Chipata’s Kapata area has committed suicide after being advised by his mother not to steal things from the house.

Eastern Province police commissioner Geza Lungu said Morgan Zulu committed suicide in Kaunda Square Park.

Mr Lungu said the incident occurred between August 2nd at around 19:00 hours and yesterday around 06:00 hours.

“Upon inspection of the body, it was found with protruding tongue. Brief facts are that the deceased left home on 02/08/2021 at around 1900hrs after being advised by her biological mother to stop stealing things from the house. Then, the next day on 03/08/2021 at around 0600hrs the family to the deceased were informed by the members of the public about the discovery of the body. When the sister went to the scene, she positively identified the now deceased as her brother namely M/Morgan Zulu. No foul play suspected and the body has since been deposited in the Mortuary at Chipata Central Hospital awaiting burial,” Mr Lungu stated.