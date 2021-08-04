COP ACCUSED OF RAPING STRANDED 16-YEAR-OLD GIRL SAYS SHE AGREED TO HAVING SEX AS PAYMENT FOR HELP RENDERED

Ndola ~ Wed, 4 August 2021

A Mufulira officer who allegedly raped a stranded 16-year-old girl seeking help at a police station says the teenager agreed to have sex with him.

Maxwell Ludaka 44 of house number MD/3, Sikalangwe police camp in Mufulira, has told Ndola based senior resident magistrate Peggy Banda that the girl agreed to sleep with him in exchange for help he rendered when she was stranded.

Giving unsworn evidence, the police officer said the victim did not complain about a suggestion to have sex with him.

“I remember I was on duty at Mufulira Central police station, while executing my duties, I received a victim at night, she told me she was stranded and had no means of going back to Chambishi. She then requested for help to go back, I told her that I could only help if we agreed to sleep together and go to my house,” he said.

Mr Ludaka narrated that the two had sex according to their earlier agreement and a meal which he prepared.

“In the morning, I went to buy breakfast while she remained taking a bath. We then had breakfast and I took her to the station and gave her K120 for transport,” he said.

Mr Ludaka said the victim did not complain until the time when he went to see his wife and children in Kaoma district in Western Province.

“That is what I can remember, nothing more nothing less. She never came back until when I went on leave to visit my family in Western Province. When I came back, I was surprised there was this offence against me,” he said.

State Advocate Innocent Kamunga could however not cross examine Ludaka to test the veracity of his evidence as he did not give his testimony on oath.

Last month, the victim who is a pupil and resides in Chambeshi said on the material day, she went to visit her grandmother who in lives in Kamuchanga Township in Mufulira.

She narrated that she found Mr Ludaka on duty upon arrival at Mufulira Central Police Station and explained her predicament to him.

She said the police officer then offered her shelter at his house.

The victim said Mr Ludaka later at night allegedly entered the room where she was sleeping while holding a knife and threatened to kill her and throw her body in the drainage if she shouted for help.