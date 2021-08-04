ECL TO WIN AUGUST 12 ELECTION BY A LANDSLIDE VICTORY

Lusaka ~ Wed, 4 Aug 2021

A latest opinion poll has predicted victory for President Edgar Lungu and the Patrioc Front (PF) in the August 12 elections.

The latest poll called Zambia Decides has tipped the Head of State to have a 56 percent landslide over his rival Hakainde Hichilema who is expect to take his usual second position with 41 percent of the vote.

The survey also indicates that 73 per cent of the sampled population indicated that they would participate in this election.

The survey conducted also suggested that 76 per cent of the sampled population strongly feel the August 12 general election will be decided in the first round.

Recently, the Political Science Association of Zambia in collaboration Faraline of the United Kingdom and Media Theory of USA have released an Opinion Poll that shows that none of the candidates will get an outright 50 + 1 % of the vote but strongly puts President Edgar Chagwa Lungu in the driving seating with a solid 40.4% while his rival Mr. Hichilema is trailing standing at 30.33% of the poll.

The surprise performer was Socialist Part President Fred M’membe who was leading the rest of the opposition with 2.61%, with Movement for Multi-Party Democracy President Nevers Mumba coming in at 2.13%, and Former Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba coming in at 1.93%, reports Mwebantu.