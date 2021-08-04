LUNGU IS THE BEST; HE’S GIVEN YOUNG PEOPLE CHANCE TO LEAD

Lungu

Lusaka ~ Wed, 4 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Christopher Kang’ombe, the Patriotic Front (PF) parliamentary candidate for Kamfinsa Constituency, has saluted President Edgar Lungu for his confidence in the youth and nominating young people to lead.

Speaking during a PF virtual rally, Kang’ombe said the adoption of more youthful candidates on the PF ticket in this year’s elections shows that President Lungu believes in moulding future leaders.

The immediate past Kitwe mayor said to this effect, he will lobby tirelessly for more youth empowerment once elected to Parliament.

He said PF remains the most ambitious political party and has since blended both experienced and youthful candidates in the fielding of candidates.

Meanwhile, Kang’ombe has urged Zambians to vote for president Lungu and all PF candidates so that all ongoing developmental projects are completed.

He said the completion of the Kitwe- Chingola duo carriage way is one of the many reasons why the PF should be voted back in power.