LUSAKA ARCHDIOCESE CATHOLIC MEN ORGANISATION CONDEMNS POLITICAL VIOLENCE

Lusaka ~ Wed, 4 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

LOSING lives to politically charged activism is unacceptable and it has to stop, Archdiocese of Lusaka Catholic Men’s Organisation vice chairperson Chilekwa Munkonge has said.

Soldiers have since been deployed on the streets of Lusaka to help maintain law and order following violent scenes that led to the death of two PF cadres in Kanyama.

In a statement, Mr Munkonge said perpetrators of violence must be swiftly brought to book in order to restore peace and harmony.

He said candidates vying for presidency should publicly proclaim their commitment to the preservation of life, property and family values before, during and after elections.

Mr Munkonge also challenged presidential candidates to call for an end to aggravated attacks against innocent citizens and political opponents.

Over the past weeks, there have been attacks on ruling party supporters by the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) and the media, resulting in the loss of two lives.