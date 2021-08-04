NO NATION HAS DEVELOPED WITHOUT BORROWING MONEY – CK



Lusaka ~ Wed, 4 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Patriotic Front (PF) member Chishimba Kambwili says the criticism by the UPND that the ruling party has borrowed too much money from lenders is nothing but a cheap campaign gimmick.

Mr Kambwili has challenged the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) to name one nation that has developed without the use of borrowed money.

Featuring on a radio program in Chingola today, the former National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader said Zambia’s debt portfolio remains bearable and manageable under the leadership of President Edgar Lungu.

Mr Kambwili disclosed that Zambia’s outstanding debt remains at 12 billion US dollars while that of South Africa stands at over 283 billion dollars.

He said the ruling party has continued to have access to borrowing money because lenders have confidence in the leadership of President Lungu.

He has since challenged UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to tell the nation how infrastructure development can take off without borrowing funds, failure to which he should sell his cattle to fund national development.