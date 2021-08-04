HOW I WOULD TRANSFORM ZAMBIA – MY FIRST ORDER OF BUSINESS IF I LED THE NATION



ℹ️Invest inordinate amount of resources (time, money & human capital) in digital infrastructure.

ℹ️Inject huge sums of money in top end Universities to stimulate quality and high end Research & Development.

The ultimate goal is to quickly and in very short space of time turn Zambia into the Big Data, AI & Digital Hub in Africa.

Achieving that would give Zambia an insurmountable and standalone competitive edge across Africa.

It would attract unprecedented investment in digital space businesses – anything from Data & Call centers, Data mining, AI & Data science modelling, Software Engineering, Applications Development, Creative content generation and distribution, Testing, Simulations & Analytics.

These areas would open up significant revenue streams that we simply have no money to stimulate through investment in traditional areas such as infrastructure, agriculture, mining and manufacturing.

The money from these nascent revenue streams would then be pumped into:

ℹ️Setting up an entire manufacturing eco-system including building capacity across skilling by hiring highly qualified expatriates to provide hands-on training, setting up SOE to lead in stimulating practical manufacturing and value addition as well as support local producers of raw materials including testing and opening of new international markets routes.

ℹ️Heavily invest in multi-lane Road networks, fast electric railway networks, integrated cross locomotion delivery systems to provide the necessary linkage between the digital market and the real world products and services as well link feeders into main transport links and hubs.

ℹ️Setting up a Sovereign Investment Arm of government to maintain a presence across major International Trading hubs such as London, New York, Frankfurt, Singapore, Tokyo, Beijing, etc in order to participate in market price management at source allowing us to hedge (buffer) our national economic activities against dynamic international market forces as well as to invest intelligently in relevant world financial securities that drive investment and capital towards many of our nascent manufacturing industries.

ℹ️Provide incentives, capital and technical support to farmers to stimulate mechanisation in farming driven by our now world class digital infrastructure and Research & Development to ensure our farmers can reduce the cost of production significantly by heavy employment of big data, machine learning and artificial intelligence to boost crop yield, timely responding to and mitigating against plagues, choice of crop rotation and proactively management of droughts.

ℹ️Invest in green energy production to keep pace with increased economic activities as well as export to neighbouring nations.

All these to be underpined by a robust and revamped legal system.

In that Zambia, everyone plays by the rules & for those who wish to test the extent to which they can circumvent the rule of law, they will find that their time, in Zambia, has expired.

_You play by the rules, you win._

_You break the rules, you loose with such punitive measures that crime simply would not be an attractive proposition anymore._

GC – Library