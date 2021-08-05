Over 1000 Officers from Kamfinsa Deployed for Elections

Over 1,200 Police officers from the School of Public Order and Maintenance at Kamfinsa Mobile Unit have been deployed to help in policing this year’s general elections.

And Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has directed the police to use force when dealing with political party cardres that have a tendency of intimidating officers.

Speaking during the deployment of 1,230 police recruits to various centres across the Country, Mr. Kanganja said the use of force in dealing with matters is backed by law.

He said the police command will not tolerate a situation were officers are intimidated by cardres in the execution of their duties.

Mr. Kanganja said he expects officers to handle any matter before them adding that any embarrassment to the command as being seen in some videos posted on social media will not be tolerated.

He urged officers to deal with anyone engaged in provocative behaviour as individuals adding that no one will be allowed to hide in the name of any political party to commit crimes.

Mr. Kanganja has warned party cardres that anyone found wanting will be charged individually without bringing in the name of the political party.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kanganja has also warned officers against being partisan as they go about policing the elections.

He said officers are expected to work professionally and excute their duties deligiently without raising any issues of misconduct.

Mr. Kanganja stated that the deployed officers have been trained to handle elections and will be expected to do as such.