Chief Kasempa Condemns UPND Cadres for Blocking DMMU Exercise

Senior Chief Kasempa of the Kaonde speaking people of Kasempa District of North-western Province has condemned the behaviour by UPND youths who blocked a truck laden with mealie meal for distribution under the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit.

The UPND youths are alleged to have blocked a truck that was carrying DMMU mealie meal meant for various vulnerable groups in Kasempa District on pretext that the consignment was meant to bribe would be voters.

But Senior Chief Kasempa through his Royal Establishment Secretary Harrywell Lubinga said the behaviour by the UPND youths is uncalled for.

He said it was disappointing that a group of young people could disrupt a government programme without any regard.

Mr. Lubinga said that the beneficiaries of the mealie meal who were already waiting having under taken some works under the food for work programme will not be disadvantaged because of some unreasonable youths.

He said the Programme will proceed as planned and those planning to disrupt the government Programme will not be tolerated.

Meanwhile, Kasempa District Administrative Officer Neboth Lubelenga is disappointed with the behaviour exhibited by the UPND youths.

He said government has been distributing mealie meal to different vulnerable groups and this started way before campaigns.

Mr. Lubelenga said government programmes will continue to be implemented even in the midst of elections.

He said government has an obligation to support the vulnerable and the programmes will not stop because of elections.

Mr. Lubelenga said the district received 700 x 12.5kg of breakfast mealie meal for the vulnerable groups in Kasempa.