LUNGU SCORES ANOTHER GREAT, LAUNCHES NEW NDOLA AIRPORT

Ndola ~ Thur, 5 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu has officially commissioned the newly constructed Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola on the Copperbelt.

The marvel piece of infrastructure has been constructed at a cost of over US $397 million under a period of over three years.

President Lungu has thanked the Chinese government for facilitating the financing the project through a Government to Government loan under the Exim Bank.

He said the piece of infrastructure is just one among the many infrastructure developments fulfilled by the Patriotic Front Government.

President Lungu said the completion of the International Airport will help improve trade between Zambia and it’s neighbouring countries especially the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He said the International Airport will result in creation of employment and other business opportunities for the people around.

President Lungu said the Patriotic Front Government is determined to rebuild Ndola into an Industrial hub stating that the coming of the Airport is just the beginning of many other things to come.

The Head of State is also happy that over 60 local contractors were engaged during the construction stage which has not only help build capacity but also improved their skills.

Meanwhile, Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe has thanked Government for the many infrastructure developments that have taken place on the Copperbelt.

Mr. Nundwe said Copperbelt will not boast of having a new international airport but also has the highest number of toll plazas that are all functional.

He said the Patriotic Front Government’s development agenda had seen the Copperbelt Province’s economic diversification agenda realized by being a great contributor to the Country’s food basket.