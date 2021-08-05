LUNGU IS A SMART PLANNER – BOWMAN LUSAMBO

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) parliamentary candidate for Kabushi Constituency Bowman Lusambo says President Edgar Lungu has continued to deliver on his 2016 campaign promises.

And Mr Lusambo has said the head of State is a smart and effective planner.

Lusambo said President Lungu deserves another five years in office because he has demonstrated that he is a servant of the people and is continually working to improve the lives of Zambians.

He said the PF, under President Lungu’s leadership, has created over 500,000 jobs in line with one of the main campaign promises.

Lusambo said President Lungu is a smart and effective planner who sticks to implementing projects that impact positively even on the poorest of the poor.

He urged the electorate countrywide to vote the PF back in power to continue benefitting from the visionary leadership of President Lungu.