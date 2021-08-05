LUNGU WOWS CHINGOLA RESIDENTS

Chingola ~ Thur, 5 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu today wowed thousands of Chingola residents with some lining up in streets to catch a glimpse of him while others mobbed his entourage and followed him to Chiwempala market where he went to check on compliance with COVID-19 regulations.

The residents chanted “Alebwelelapo” and “Mwaiseni ba President” as President Lungu’s motorcade made its way to the markets.

The jovial Head of State took time to interact with the residents and he promised them that his government will continue with the drive to develop Copperbelt Province.

President Lungu is on the Copperbelt for a working visit in which he is inspecting developmental projects and markets.

Thousands of Chingola residents took to the streets to get a glimpse of the President and collect a facemask from him.