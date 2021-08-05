MOTHER GIVES BIRTH, BURIES BABY IN SHALLOW GRAVE

Lusaka ~ Thur, 5 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Lusaka have arrested and detained Ruth Chisanga of Sililo village of Chibombo District for burying her baby a few hours after it was born.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo has said the incident happened on Wednesday around 04:00 hours and that Ms Chisanga has since been charged with Child Destruction.

“It is alleged that on 4th August, 2021 at around 04:00 hours, the suspect Ruth Chisanga gave birth to a baby boy and buried it in a shallow grave. The baby was discovered at about 08:00 hours by the uncle of the suspect who, on his way to his garden, heard a cry of a baby from the bush. Upon checking, he discovered that the baby had been buried. He then called neighbors who helped him remove the baby from the shallow grave and took it to the nearby Kabangalala clinic where the baby was given first aid,” Mrs Katongo said.

The baby is currently admitted to UTH while its mother was examined and discharged and is in police custody.