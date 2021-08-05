PF CAUTIONS FOREIGN MEDIA AGAINST PUBLISHING SPECULATIVE STORIES ABOUT POLITICAL SITUATION

Lusaka ~ Thur, 5 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has cautioned foreign and local media against publishing speculative stories about the current political atmosphere in the country.

Addressing the press in Lusaka today, PF national campaign spokesperson Amos Chanda advised media houses to verify information with party officials before publication.

Chanda said the PF is concerned with the negative and unfounded stories being reported by international news channels.

He said his party maintains an open door policy where all press queries are responded to in real time by those responsible for speaking on its behalf.

Chanda, who is also former presidential spokesperson, has dismissed assertions that the PF does not want foreign observers to monitor next week’s general elections.

He disclosed that on the contrary, the ruling party is happy that delegations have been accredited to monitor the elections and are already going round the country doing their job.

He further has also clarified that the deployment of the army to beef up security is a good move that will ensure that the lives and property of citizens are protected before, during and after elections.