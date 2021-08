Nalikwanda ~ Thur, 5 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Vice-President Inonge Wina has asked voters in Western Province to vote for President Edgar Lungu.

She said the Head of State loves them and means well for the Province.

Mrs Wina said in Nalikwanda yesterday when she concluded her three day working visit that President Lungu cared for the people of Western Province despite receiving fewer votes from the area in previous elections.