ZAMBIA HAS BECOME THE ENVY OF OTHER AFRICAN COUNTRIES – CHITOTELA

Lusaka ~ Thur, 5 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Former Tourism minister Ronald Chitotela says Zambia has become the envy of other African countries due to the massive development successfully undertaken by the PF government.

Mr Chitotela said President Edgar Lungu was uncompromising on his commitment to developing infrustucture in Zambia, and that he had managed to do what his predecessors only talked about.

He said President Lungu was only the second sitting president to construct a new and modern international airport after first Republican President Kenneth Kaunda.

Mr Chitotela also hailed President Lungu for the unprecedented road infrastructure development, the successful implementation of the tolling system and the construction of specialised hospitals in the country.

He disclosed that other countries in the region were amazed at Zambia’s rapid development under President Lungu’s rule, and many have expressed desire to come and learn how so much has been achieved in such a short space of time.

Mr Chitotela, who is also Patriotic Front (PF) aspiring parliamentary candidate for Pambashe in Luapula, described the President as a humble but firm action oriented leader who would do wonders for the country if given more time in office, through the ballot.