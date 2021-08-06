“AIRPORT DONE FOR CB; LUSAKA-NDOLA DUAL CARRIAGEWAY IS NEXT”

Ndola ~ Fri, 6 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu says he will soon embark on an ambitious project to turn the Lusaka-Ndola Highway into a dual carriageway to ease transportation problems for the traveling public.

President Lungu said the project was long awaited and would not only reduce accidents on the highway but also give business to local contractors who would employ many Zambians.

He said this when he officially commissioned the newly/built Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola City on the Copperbelt Province on Thursday amid jubilation from the residents.

The Head of State said the progress was in line with the PF Manifesto and the Seventh National Development Plan of taking development closer to the people and leaving no one behind.

President Lungu said the completion of the construction of the Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport on the Copperbelt and the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka was testimony of the PF Government’s desire to fulfil promises without leaving anyone behind.