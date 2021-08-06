CATHOLIC WOMEN CONDEMN POLITICAL VIOLENCE

Lusaka ~ Fri, 6 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Catholic Women have chastised political parties propagating same-sex marriages for political gain in a Zambia that was a Christian nation.

And the Catholic Women have condemned the recent violence and barbaric political killings being perpetrated by some opposition political party that has so far left two Patriotic Front (PF) members murdered in cold blood.

Catholic Women’s Organisation Archdiocese chairperson Angela Cifire said in a statement that they are disappointed with political parties that are propagating same-sex-marriages for mere political gain and being backed by foreign crusade.

They have demanded that those aspiring for leadership should make a commitment to expressly condemn same-sex marriages and promote the observance of the country’s Christian values.

“We take this opportunity to register our disappointment with those propagating same-sex-marriages for mere political gain. The foreign backed crusade is a misplaced item on the agenda of Zambia’s developmental and social aspirations. We do not support the crusade because we want Zambian women to continue developing themselves socially and economically within the context of acceptable religious practices, including getting married to men,” Ms Cifire said.

And the Catholic Women’s Organisation Archdiocese of Lusaka have demanded for the immediate end to political violence which has seen two PF members murdered at the hands of suspected UPND cadres.

The women have since made a clarion call to media houses to immediately stop the glorification of violence by giving perpetrators coverage.

The Catholic Women say there is need for political violence to be purged from society in a swift and sustainable manner and have called on political leader to preach among their members.

The Catholic Women stated that it was their expectation and hope that women of the Catholic Church would take time to examine all those aspiring for leadership for their commitment to peace and social harmony and the plight women in general and children.

“As Catholic women in the Archdiocese of Lusaka, we wish to add our voices to the call for peace in the country. We are glad that this call was made by our Archbishop of Lusaka Dr Alick Banda as recent as Sunday and other stakeholders such as the Archdiocesan Catholic Men’s Organisation who have issued statements condemning violence. The incidences of violence that we have seen over the last few months and which we continue to see to this day, leave much to be desired and should be addressed. We want to vote in peace,” Ms Cifire said.

The Catholic women in Lusaka have urged political leaders to turn to God and show their followers the importance of love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness and self-control in pursuit of their political ideologies.