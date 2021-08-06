ONLY CRIMINALS SHOULD BE WORRIED ABOUT PRESENCE OF SOLDIERS ON STREETS – PF

Lusaka ~ Fri, 6 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Ordinary people must not be scared but criminals must be worried about the presence of the Zambia Defence Force that are assisting police to maintain peace and stability, PF Media Director Antonio Mwanza has said.

Speaking on Muvi TV last night, Mr. Mwanza said President Lungu does not shield any criminals stating that five PF members that committed crimes were serving jail sentences.

He said the PF Government respected human dignity and urged the opposition leaders to eqully stop shielding criminals by publicly condemning violence.

Several stakeholders condemned the unlawful brutal killing of two PF members by suspected UPND criminals in Kanyama Constituency in Lusaka.

A week ago, Police Deputy Inspector General Charity Katanga said thugs believed to be UPND cadres on Friday savagely and gruesmely murdered two PF supporters Danny Chingangu and Teddy other names not known, at the PF camp at Kanyama Ward 13 along Mbasela road within Kanyama Compound.

Four suspects identified as Francis Chabala aged 21, Samson Mumba aged 29, Namushi Chikunona (female) aged 24 and Geoffrey Chikoti age not known were arrested and detained in Police custody.

President Edgar Lungu allowed part of the Zambia Defence Force to join Zambia Police Service in the maintenance of law and order following the gruesome murder.

The United Nations (UN) in Zambia strongly condemned the recent killing of two political party supporters in Kanyama, Lusaka, as well as other incidents of political violence reported in the country in the run-up to general elections due on 12 August.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) suspended all manner of political campaigns for UPND in Kanyama Constituency after murdering a PF member.

The Human Rights Commission condemned UPND for killing of two PF members.