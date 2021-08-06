ECL DELIVERS NEW PALACE IN SERENJE

Serenje ~ Fri, 6 Aug 2021

President Edgar Lungu has handed over the newly built palace for Chieftainess Serenje in Serenje District, Central Province.

The Head of State has since called for peace before, during and after 12th August national polls.



President Lungu stated that he asked the Zambia Defence Force to help the police in order to protect citizens following the death of two PF members by suspected UPND criminals in Kanyama Constituency in Lusaka.

And Chieftainess Serenje thanked President Lungu for constructing a modern palace for her.



She says President Lungu is a hard working leader who has developed Zambia by constructing roads, schools and hospitals all over Zambia.

Chieftainess Serenje says she has always wondered where the President got ideas of constructing sophisticated roads such as the Mongu- Kalabo Road and the fly over bridges in Lusaka.