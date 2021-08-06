HH DOESN’T HAVE GENUINE NUMBERS, HE IS LIKE MR BEAN WHO BOUGHT HIMSELF A PRESENT AND CELEBRATED IT – ANTONIO

Lusaka ~ Fri, 5 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has charged that leader of the opposition UPND Hakainde Hichilema does not pull genuine crowds on his campaign trials ahead of the 12 August polls.

PF Spokesperson Antonio Mwanza has likened Hichilema to comedian “Mr Bean” who in one of the comedy videos bought himself a birthday present and later on celebrated thinking it came from someone else.

Mr Mwanza said the UPND leader ferries people from all over the places to paint a picture that he has numbers.

He said this is the reason the opposition leader seems to be popular on Facebook but loses the by elections.

The party spokesperson said PF is having issues handling the transportation of the people Hichilema ferried in Eastern Province and got stuck after the opposition leader’s campaign trail.

He said this when he was asked by Chileshe Chimweka on Radio Phoenix’s “Let The People Talk” program today if the crowds that Hichilema pulls worry the ruling party.