LUNGU HASN’T SIDELINED ANY TRIBE, HE’S EMBRACED ALL ZAMBIANS – CK

Nakonde ~ Fri, 6 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Patriotic Front (PF) member Chishimba Kambwili has warned voters in Northern Province against risking their vote for the opposition UPND but must instead re-elect President Edgar Lungu who has embraced all Zambians.

Speaking in Nakonde District today, Kambwili asked the people of Nakonde and Northern Province in general, to show opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema that there was no place for tribalism in Zambia.

He said HH has singularly destroyed the Tonga people of Southern Province by inculcating in them the belief that they will only be satisfied if they are ruled by a fellow Tonga, thereby dividing the nation.

Kambwili said the ruling PF was a universal, all- tribe-embracing party, and that all tribes would be safe under its umbrella, including the people of Southern Province.

He said President Lungu has not sidelined any tribe, as evidenced by the rate of development in the province under his leadership.