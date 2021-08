Kitwe ~ Fri, 6 Aug 2021

MOPANI Copper Mines (MCM) has paid out US$12 million as first instalment of terminal benefits to its over 5,000 miners, and the company is expected to spend US$40 million on paying the packages.

The terminal benefits will be paid in three instalments.

MCM miners in Kitwe and Mufulira confirmed receiving their money yesterday, much to the delight of moneylenders, who are keeping a close eye on queues at banks to get their share from the “loaded” miners.