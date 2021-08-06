NO INTERNET SHUTDOWN, STORIES CIRCULATING ARE MALICIOUS, CHEAP PROPAGANDA – GOVT



Lusaka ~ Fri, 6 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Government has described assertions that it intends to shut down the internet from Thursday to Sunday next week as malicious and cheap political propaganda.

Information and Broadcasting Services permanent secretary Amos Malupenga said the rumours circulating on social media are false and meant to cause panic in the country.

He assured Zambians and the international community that the government respects the people’s right to information flow, and that this principle would be upheld even during elections.

Mr. Malupenga urged the public to use the internet responsibly.

He said social media should not be used to flout the Electoral Process Act and other laws, including the Cyber Crimes Act and the Penal Code Act, which prohibit the dissemination of falsehoods.

He warned that lies and inflammatory statements have the potential to destabilize the country and compromise peace and security.