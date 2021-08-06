IF IT’S NOT POLICE, IT’S THE ARMY; IF IT’S NOT THE ARMY, IT’S THE INTELLIGENCE…

Something is absolutely wrong with our opposition. When they’re supposed to be providing proper checks and balances to the party in power at a crucial time as this one, they’re busy pointing fingers at anyone and everyone in government who plays a role in election management.

What I have noted is that every single day, they appear to come up with some new conspiracy. Everyone and every profession has been implicated. If it is not the police, it is the army, the intelligence, the teachers, the electoral commission of Zambia, the various independent transporters, the various elections monitors, the district commissioners.

Pretty much anyone who goes to work is, according to the UPND, working in cohort with the PF to rig elections.

One must think there has to be only a few hundreds of people around UPND who are truly not part of the conspiracy to rig in which case one wonders what the point of taking part in such an election would be.

This means they don’t believe they are capable of winning an election and in the process they just have to make sure they have muddled up the waters sufficiently so they can say, we knew.

This has been the biggest weakness of our opposition parties – they’re not at the level the Patriotic Front was in 2011 when it won an election and defeated the MMD that was in power for 20 years. Unfortunately for them, it’s too late to do anything now. We know that they’ll cry even this time and blame their inefficiencies on innocent individuals and institutions. Votes don’t just happen, you work for them.