POACHERS SHOOT DEAD 2 NYIMBA GAME SCOUTS

Nyimba ~ Fri, 6 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

TWO game scouts have been shot dead by poachers in Nyimba District.

The incident occurred at Nyamvu game ranch in chieftainess Mwape’s area.

Eastern Province police commissioner Geza Lungu said Isaac Phiri 29 of Ziko village and Wanga Kachisa 28 of Kolwe village, both of Chief

Ndake’s area, were shot around 22:00 hours on Wednesday along Lupezi river at Nyamvu game ranch.

He said that brief facts of the matter were that Demus Lungu, who is based at Kudu Sub camp, heard some gunshots along Lupezi river and saw

three torch lights in the same direction.

He said Mr Lungu later informed his supervisor Daniel Banda who was at Nyamvu game base camp.

Mr Lungu said Mr Banda went to Kudu camp for reinforcement with nine scouts which included the deceased.

He said upon reaching the camp, the group which only had one Community Resource Board member with an AK 47 rifle advanced towards the direction were the light of the torches were seen with a view to apprehend the poachers.

Mr Lungu said as the group which also fired one warning shot went closer the poachers scampered in different directions.

Mr Lungu said the poachers retaliated by firing back and managed to shoot the two scouts who died instantly.

He said a muzzle loader gun, short gun with three bullets LG 12 bore and an axe were recovered in the process and one suspect apprehended.

Mr Lungu said the unknown suspect who sustained head injuries was taken to hospital while unconscious.

He said police have launched a manhunt for the other suspects.