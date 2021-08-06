STUDENTS CHOOSE LUNGU: “WE DON’T WANT TO EXPERIMENT WITH THE COUNTRY’S LEADERSHIP”

Lusaka ~ Fri, 6 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Students from institutions of higher learning across the country have resolved to support and vote for President Edgar Lungu and the PF in next week’s general elections, saying now is not time to experiment with the country’s leadership.

Speaking during the 7th PF virtual rally which focused on the youth, University and College Students Association president Peter Bwalya said the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has made great strides in enhancing education at every level through improved infrastructure and other facilities.

He said the reduction in user fees at colleges is a sign that President Lungu and his government have a heart for the poor.

And Isaiah Kabwe, the secretary general of the association, said the PF needs another mandate following their introduction of student loans in all public universities.

He said the ruling party deserves another term in office to actualise the pronouncement to extend student loans to private institutions of learning.

Meanwhile, University of Zambia Students Unions (UNZASU) president Shadreck Mumba has urged Zambians to vote for President Lungu because now is not time to experiment with leadership.

Mumba stressed that all well meaning Zambians who believe in education being a right for everyone should turn up in numbers on Thursday and vote for PF.