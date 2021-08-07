I HAVE DELIVERED THE SCHOOL I PROMISED, I KEEP MY WORD – PRESIDENT LUNGU

Luanshya ~ Sat, 7 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu says he has delivered a school which he promised the people of Luanshya on the Copperbelt Province.

Speaking when he handed over St Thomas Secondary School in Maposa area of Roan constituency, President Lungu said the collaboration in building the learning institution is a clear demonstration of the Church’s good relations with government.

He said he floated the idea to build a school in Maposa area during the Roan by elections two years ago and today, the school was being handed over.

President Lungu said the then Bishop of Ndola Alick Banda welcomed the idea and promised to work with him on the project.

He said the partnership between the Church and government should continue because it has shown results.

And Luanshya District Education Board Secretary Chilombo Kabwe said the school will help the community as children used to walk 15 kilometers to access secondary education.

Former Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda thanked President Lungu for ensuring that the school is completed and opened to the public .

He said the people of Maposa are happy for giving them land for settlement and construction of recreational facilities.

And speaking on behalf of the Catholic Church in Ndola, Father Francis Mukosa thanked President Lungu for his passion to develop the education sector.