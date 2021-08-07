LUNGU PROMISES TO PROTECT MINES FROM SHADY DEALS

Kitwe ~ 7 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu has said all those involved in shady privatisation deals will be made to account.

Addressing miners in Kitwe today, President Lungu said he is aware of some opposition leaders who are soliciting funding in exchange for mines if they’re elected in next week’s elections.

But President Lungu said the PF will not allow that to happen as the party will be re-elected by the people who have benefited from the government’s decision to increase shareholding in the mines for the benefit of the Copperbelt Province and Zambia as a whole.

He said he is aware of a scheme where some opposition leaders have asked Vedanta Resources, the previous owners of Konkola Copper Mines, for an increase in funding to $300,000 with promises of giving them back the Zambian mines if they win next week’s election.

“I have a report that some people have promised their financiers that once they win, they will give back the mines to them, especially KCM. This is the truth I am saying.,” said President Lungu who mostly spoke in Bemba.

He said some people have messed up the country but they never want to learn lessons from their mistakes.

President Lungu said his government has worked hard to restore the dignity of the miners on the Copperbelt by taking charge of key mines for their benefit.