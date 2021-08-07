MALAWIAN MAN FOUND DEAD IN CHIPATA



Chipata ~ Sat, 7 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 46-year-old Malawian has been found dead in Chipata’s Mchini compound.

Eastern Province police commissioner Geza Lungu named the deceased as Sam Banda of Garden Compound in Chipata.

Mr Lungu stated that the incident occurred between 03.08.21 at around 2200hrs and 04.08.21 at 0600hrs at Mchini compound in Chipata.

He stated that Joseph Phiri aged 40 of Kalongwezi Extension reported that Sam Banda aged 46 a Malawian national of Garden compound, Chipata was found dead in a pool of blood in Mchini area Chipata.

“Acting on the report , Police visited the scene of crime and found the deceased who was positively identified lying in a pool of blood facing upwards. Upon inspection of the body, it was found with a cut on the mouth, a deep cut on the right hand and bruises on the body. A sharp instrument is believed to have used in the act. Brief facts are that, the deceased was with his friends namely Saidi Njobvu and Amos Chisali at Saidi ‘s home chatting in Mchini. Thereafter, he decided to go back home in the company of his other close other friend namely M/Amos Chisali,” Mr Lungu stated.

He stated that on way, Banda met three unknown male persons who attacked him and his colleague, leading to his death.

“The body was picked and taken Chipata Central Hospital Mortuary awaiting Postmortem.In the meantime, two (2) suspects namely M/ Christopher Mphanza aged 23 and Brian Banda aged 20 both of Mchinga Compound have apprehended to help the Police with investigations,” Mr Lungu stated.