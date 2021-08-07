OPPOSITION USING VIOLENCE TO INTIMIDATE PEOPLE FROM VOTING – LUNGU



Kitwe ~ Sat, 7 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu says he is aware of the violence the opposition are using to force a violatio coalition government.

He said the people of Zambia should reject any form of violence from the opposition and report to the police.

He said this in Kitwe at Chisokone market during his tour and distribution of facemasks.

“I am aware of the opposition violence. They want to fan violence so that people can be intimidated and not vote. They have lost the election and want to use violence so that we can have a government of national coalition. That we must not accept. Anyone who uses violence report them to the police,” President Lungu said.

He told the crowd that COVID-19 is real and people should protect themselves.

“The fight against COVID-19 is still with us and we have continued to ensure that we protect ourselves. Continue to use facemasks and hand sanitizers. That is why I am here to help distribute facemasks and sanitaizers. We need to fight Covid19 together,” President Lungu said.

President Lungu is on the Copperbelt to open the Maposa secondary School and check on other developmental works.

He will also meet the Ndola Catholic Diocese Bishop and continue with his facemask distributions at Masala market in Ndola.