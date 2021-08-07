POLICE USE RUBBER BULLET TO STOP JUVENILE FROM THROWING STONES AT THEM

Mongu ~ Sat, 7 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 17-year-old boy of Mongu District has been hospitalized after he was shot at by police using a rubber bullet.

The boy is said to have been throwing stones at police officers while at UPND Secretariat in Mongu were party leader Hakainde Hichilema was last night.

“Police in Mongu have shot and wounded [a boy] aged 17 with a rubber bullet and he sustained an injury. He was rushed to the Hospital where he is being guarded and once discharged will be charged with conduct likely to cause a breach of peace. The suspect is alleged to have been throwing stones at police yesterday 06TH August, 2021 at about 1930 hours at total filling station along Lusaka road at UPND Secretariat in Mongu,” Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo stated.

She stated that this was after the UPND Leader Mr Hakainde Hichilema reached their secretariat and supporters decided to block the road.

“Upon being ordered to disperse, they resisted, forcing police to fire tear smoke. The crowd then became unruly and begun throwing stones, forcing police to defend themselves by use of rubber bullets,” she stated.