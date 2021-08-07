QATAR AIRWAYS LAUNCHES INAUGURAL FLIGHT TO ZAMBIA

Lusaka ~ Sat, 7 Aug 2021

Transport and Communications Permanent Secretary Engineer Misheck Lungu has said the launch of a direct route from Doha to Lusaka by Qatar Airways opens Zambia to the world and will position the country as key destination for trade and tourism in the region.

Speaking at the Inaugral Launch of Qatar Airways at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport on Friday, Mr Lungu said this is very important at a time when there is optimism for the global recovery from the Coronavirus pandemic.

He said Government has invested US$1 billion in aviation infrastructure to improve aviation safety and security.

Mr Lungu said this is meant to improve the travel experience for the visitors to the country as the new route is testament to growing travel confidence and recovery.

And as South African- based Ambassador Extraordinary of the State of Qatar Tariq Ali Faraj Al-Ansari said the route will help boost the bilateral relations between Qatar and Zambia.

He said more Zambians will now find it easier travelling to that country for business meetings and sports tourism.

Meanwhile, Qatar Airlines Vice President for Africa’s Commercial Department Hendrik Du Preez said Lusaka becomes the 5th destination in Africa since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Qatar will for its Boeing 787 to Lusaka three times per week on a long-term basis.

He said the airline is the Official Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup carrier and hopes the Zambia National Team will seize the opportunity to get to the event.