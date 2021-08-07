ZAMBIA TO HOLD 3-DAY PRAYER AND FASTING AHEAD OF POLL DAY



Lusaka ~ Sat, 7 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The National Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and Reconciliation National Organising Committee has declared a three-day prayer and fasting session ahead of the August 12 general election.

The Church and the general citizenry have been called upon to join in praying for the nation to ensure there is no violence before, during and after elections.

The prayer and fasting will be commemorated under a theme “Actualizing peace and unity in the nation, before, during and after elections” and will be conducted virtually through various media platforms from Monday 9th August, 2021 to 11th August, 2021.

Senior Clergy from all the major Church Mother Bodies will lead in opening of the program at 06:00 hours and close at 18:00 hours throughout the three days.

Zambians, regardless of their political affiliation, have been urged to join in praying for a peaceful and credible election, according to a statement issued by National Day of Prayer, Fasting, Reconciliation and Repentance National Organising Committee chairperson Bishop Joshua Banda.