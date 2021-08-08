AGGRAVATED ROBBERY SUSPECT SHOT BY POLICE AFTER AN ATTEMPTED ESCAPE

Chipata ~ Sun, 8 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

An escapee has been hospitalized at Chipata Central hospital after being shot at by a police officer in an attempt to apprehend him.

Eastern Province police commissioner Geza Lungu stated that Misheck Phiri escaped from Kapata police post were he was arrested for aggravated robbery.

“Chipata Central Police Station received a report of Shooting Incident where one Misheck Phiri aged 22 of Ncheka Section in Chipata an escapee was shot at by an Officer.The victim sustained a gun shot wound on his left leg. This occurred on 6/8/21 between 1700hrs and 1730hrs at Ncheka at Chipata,” Mr Lungu stated.

He stated that brief facts are that on Friday Police Officers were tipped by the member of public that Phiri who recently escaped from Lawful custody at Kapata Police Post was seen around Ncheka bar.

“The escapee was facing the charges of Aggravated Robberies and Assault OABH before he escaped from Kapata Police Post.The officers acted on the report and persued the escapee upon seeing the officers, charged against them whilst armed with a Machete. Three warning shots were fired to scare the escapee but he did not comply. During the process the officer shot him on the knee,” Mr Lungu stated.

He stated that the victim was picked and rushed at Chipata Central Hospital where he was admitted.

Mr Lungu stated that the suspect’s condition was described as stable by the medical practitioners.