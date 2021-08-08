FIRST LADY CAUTIONS YOUTHS AGAINST ENGAGING IN VIOLENCE

Lusaka ~ Sun, 8 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

FIRST Lady Esther Lungu has cautioned the youths against engaging in illegal activities that will cost them their freedom after Thursday’s general elections.

Officiating at the Elizabeth Phiri football tournament in Kanyama constituency this afternoon, Mrs Lungu said youths should not allow politicians to use them as tools for politcal violence to win elections, saying embracing political violence ahead of elections will be detrimental for Zambia.

“We are expecting all our youths across the nation to conduct themselves as God fearing children before during and after the general elections. You must refuse to indulge in things that will hinder you from enjoying your peace in life because elections come and go,” Mrs Lungu said.

She commended Patriotic Front (PF) Kanyama parliamentary candidate Elizabeth Phiri for promoting sports tournaments in the areas to curb illicit behaviours among youths.

And presenting wrist watches, medals and a trophy to the participants, Mrs Lungu urged citizens to engage in regular sport activities to curtail non-communicable diseases and deaths which have become rampant.

FC boys won the tournament by beating Lions of Kanyama two goals to one.

And Ms Phiri assured the first lady that President Lungu and all PF candidates will win in her constituency.