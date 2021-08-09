ACCEPT DEFEAT AND REORGANIZE, RB TELLS WOULD BE LOSERS



Lusaka ~ Mon, 9 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Former President Rupiah Banda has advised those who will lose in this week’s general election to graciously accept defeat and reorganise for the next election.

Mr. Banda who lost power in 2011 to PF’s Michael Sata has also advised winners to be magnanimous and show respect to the losers.

He notes that every election has a winner and loser and any attempt by any entity to impose leadership will be an assault on the law and may jeopardise the peace that Zambia continues to enjoy.

The fourth Republican President has reminded politicians to emulate how previous electoral disputes have been resolved.