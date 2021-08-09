AN ACT OF SABOTAGE?

Lusaka ~ Mon, 9 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

VANDALS last week brought down a 330kV transmission line in Kabwe in an act suspected to be clear sabotage, a possible cause of the widespread power blackout experienced yesterday.

ZESCO Limited Public Relations manager Hazel Zulu explained that the vandals removed bolts and nuts that led to the weakening of the tower structure, eventually leading to its collapse following strong winds.

The damaged interconnected power system located near Kankundwe area in Kabwe, would cost the power utility over K2.5 million in repair works.

It is expected that customers on the Copperbelt and Northwestern Provinces will continue to experience intermittent power supply in case of any overload, for the duration of the repairs.

The country has over the last few days witnessed possible acts of subotage and violence by the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) in the run up to the August 12 general elections.

President Edgar Lungu has worked relentlessly to end load shedding by constructing and commissioning power generation projects, and the country had enjoyed uninterrupted power supply before being thrown into darkness on Sunday, August 8, 2021.