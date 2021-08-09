CHISOKONE MARKET FIRE VICTIMS IN K775,000 CASH BONANZA

GOVERNMENT through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit- DMMU has released K775,000 for the Chisokone market fire victims.

Chisokone market was last week gutted under unknown circumstances destroying merchandise worth millions of Kwacha.

Speaking when President Edgar Lungu toured part of the gutted market in kitwe, DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe said out of the total mount, K237,000 will be used to reconstruct the market under the concept of ‘build back better’.

Mr. Kabwe said the market fire victims will receive the funds through the local authorities.

He said the release of the funds reaffirms President Lungu’s love for the people in the informal sector.

“I want to report to you, your Excellency that your Government will provide resources to all the traders who were affected by the inferno. So all the 13 stalls that were affected Government has provided K775,000 which will be given to them through the local authority, the K 237,000 is to help reconstruct this market to a concept which we call build back better to ensure that the people in the informal sector are protected inorder for them to increase their capital share,” Mr. Kabwe said.

“This gesture you have done in Chisokone market is very commendable because now the people who lost their goods will atleast start from somewhere, we may not be able to give the whole amount that they had lost interms of capital but atleast it will start with one step. This is what your Government is doing,” He said.

And Mr. Kabwe assured the Head of State that the funds will be made available to the traders on Monday.

“By Monday all the traders will be able to receive these funds. The people in the informal sector are very key to national development. Your Government has signed a contract with a company called Espeka, which will be constructing a new shelter market at the green market, this green market has been very notorious interms of rain and dirt around chisokone market,” Mr. Kabwe said.

“We put a slab with former area of parliament Hon. Alexander Chiteme and Government has released K5 million which will be given to the contractor so that he is on site. This is a clear demonstration how you love the people in the informal sector.

You are mindful of the rain season and you know that if people in the informal sector are given proper facilities they are going to contribute to national development and this what has happened,” The DMMU national coordinator said.