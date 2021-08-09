Criminals Took Advantage of Privatization

THE Privatisation of companies was a well intended programme but it was abused by criminals who sold assets for a song, says Raphael Nakachinda.

Featuring on Radio Chimwemwe in Ndola today, Mr. Nakachinda, who is former National Secretary in the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) government, said the party was overzealous to privatise key industries, including mines.

He said the privatisation of mines and other companies had denied many Zambians employment, and he apologised on behalf of the former ruling party for this mistake.

“MMD trusted the wrong people during the process of privatisation”, said Mr. Nakachinda.