WE DESERVE TO REMAIN IN OFFICE, WE’VE DONE MORE THAN EXPECTED – LUNGU

Lusaka ~ Mon, 9 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu says has done more than the Zambian people expected and therefore deserves to remain in office beyond 2021.

Speaking during commissioning of the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport Terminal Two, President Lungu said his government will continue to lay blocks everyday and soldier on after this Thursday’s election.

He said Zambians must be proud of what his government has achieved in such a short space of time and that the KKIA Terminal Two is a masterpiece of international standards constructed to attract more visits to Zambia.

“It being the first sight international travellers see as they descend on the Zambian soil, this airport will be the flagship of the transformation my government has presented to the Zambian people,” President Lungu said. “It represents our legacy – as a leadership that has transformed Zambia through infrastructure development. This is why we deserve to remain in office, because we have done more that what the people of Zambia expected us to do. You, the Zambian people, must be proud of what we have achieved in such a short space of time.”