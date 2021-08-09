LUNGU WILL REMAIN IN STATE HOUSE BEYOND 2021, SAYS PROPHET AMATA

Lusaka ~ Mon, 9 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

RENOWNED Prophet Isaac Amata has prophesied that President Edgar Lungu is returning to State House after Thursday’s elections.

In a video posted on his official Facebook page, Prophet Amata said God had spoken to him and that there was no wind of change in the nation.

He said the only wind coming is that of revelations about the sinister doings of the opposition.

Prophet Amata said God has already chosen President Lungu to continue running the country and nothing could change that.

He has, however, warned President Lungu to be prayerful as there are spiritual attacks being planned against him.

Prophet Amata said some of the spiritual attacks against the head of state will actually come from members of the ruling party.

He said some members of the Patriotic Front (PF) will become bitter after President Lungu wins the election, and will resort to attacking him spiritually.