Mpezeni says PF Developmental Agenda Warrants Another Term

PARAMOUNT Chief Mpezeni has said the development attained by the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) is evident across the country and thus there is no need to change governments.

Chief Mpezeni said there has been massive infrastructure development in critical sectors of the economy such as roads and health since the PF took over office, and especially under the leadership of President Edgar Lungu.

The Paramount Chief has pledged to vote for President Edgar Lungu and the ruling party in next week’s general election, and he has urged all voters to do the same.

He said Zambians will live to regret if they vote out the PF and President Lungu, and cautioned voters against experimenting with national leadership.